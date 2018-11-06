Police Recruiting Competitive, As DFW Departments Try To Fill Jobs

Police Departments from across the state attended a job expo in Dallas on Tuesday, making their pitch to prospective officers at a time when hiring officers is as competitive as ever, Tuesday, November 6, 2018.

“When you are competing for good applicants you’ve got to be on your ‘A’ game,” Kyle Honeycutt with the Carrollton Police Department said.

The City of Carrollton recently approved funding for about 15 new officers and they are competing with agencies statewide. Among those in most dire need of officers is the Dallas Police Department, which lost about 30 more officers than they hired in the 2018 fiscal year, according to city statistics that ran through August.

DPD had hoped to hire 250-officers in fiscal year 2018, which ended last month, but was only able to hire 167 as of September.

But some applicants in attendance said they’d still like to work for the Dallas Police Department, which was not in attendance at the job expo while they were there.

“I see more women with the Dallas Police Department, I just got really good reports from them so far,” Brandis Albert, a Navy veteran and aspiring police officer said.

Recruiters from Carrollton and Roanoke Police Departments said millennial applicants are often most focused on how a job in law enforcement will impact quality of life.

“What I’ve found about this generation is they need to really feel good about their work and their happiness matters a lot,” Detective Sandy Pettigrew with Roanoke PD said.

Applicants also told NBC 5 that the reputation and integrity of a department plays a large role, along with competitive pay and benefits.

“I want a city that knows that the department is there to protect and not put them down,” Justice Turner, an Army veteran and aspiring officer said.