The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible racing related wreck that resulted in a fatality Friday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, at 10:34 p.m. on Friday, deputies were dispatched to an accident on southbound IH-35 and Medical District Drive.

When they arrived, they found that Dallas Fire Rescue had responded to the scene and transported two patients.

Investigators found that two red colored vehicles were traveling at a high rate of speed, possibly racing, when a red sedan struck a red GMC Envoy.

The GMC lost control and veered across several lanes of traffic and caused three other vehicles to hit them. The GMC then struck a concrete barrier of the bridge that it was driving on and fell from the bridge onto the grassy area 20-feet below.

The driver, a 24-year-old Hispanic male, of the GMC was ejected from the vehicle and was later pronounced deceased at the hospital. The passenger, a 25-year-old Hispanic male, was transported in critical condition.

Detectives are asking for the public’s help locating the red sedan that hit the GMC. The sedan did not stop and fled the location after the accident. It is described as being a four door red colored sedan with a chrome bumper, chrome door handles and has chrome around the windows.

Anyone with information about this accident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department Vehicle Crimes at 214-749-8641.