A police procession will escort the body of slain Dallas Police Officer Rogelio Santander from the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office to Restland Funeral Home Friday morning.

A candlelight vigil Thursday night was attended by about 30 members of Santander's family as well as Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings and Dallas Chief of Police U. Renee Hall.

A public visitation will be held in downtown Dallas Monday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Cathedral Guadalupe at 2215 Ross Avenue.



His funeral will be the following day at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Lake Pointe Church in Rockwall, one week after he was fatally shot by a suspected shoplifter at a North Dallas Home Depot.



The shooting also gravely wounded Santander’s partner Officer Crystal Almeida and Home Depot Loss Prevention employee Scott Painter.