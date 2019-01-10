Police Present at L.D. Bell High as 'Unsubstantiated' Text Threats Continue: PD - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Police Present at L.D. Bell High as 'Unsubstantiated' Text Threats Continue: PD

By Eline de Bruijn

    Officers are present at L.D. Bell High School Thursday as students continue to receive anonymous, unsubstantiated threats via text message throughout the past day, Hurst police said.

    Officers are still at the school as a precautionary measure and there's no lockdown, police said. Classes will continue as normal.

    "While we are unable to disclose all of the details of our investigation, we can assure you that we are monitoring social media and are continuing to investigate the threats," Hurst police said in a statement.

