A 16-year-old was shot in the head on the 4800 block of Haverwood Lane early Sunday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the Veridian Place Apartments at 4:30 a.m. for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a large party appearing to disperse from the scene.

Several juveniles and young adults were detained in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

Officers went inside the unit where the shooting had occurred and found the victim on the living room floor suffering from a gunshot wound to the head and unresponsive.

Witnesses told police that several individuals had been playing with a handgun when the suspect pointed the gun at the victim and fired a shot.

Police have confirmed the victim is deceased and one person is in custody at this time.