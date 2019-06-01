A driver is dead after it drove off a roadway, landing on the road below early Saturday morning.

According to Dallas police, at 4:33 a.m., officers responded to a major accident involving one vehicle on the Dallas North Tollway and southbound, West Northwest Highway.

A vehicle was traveling on Northwest Highway and left the road, dropping onto the Dallas North Tollway below. The only occupant and driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This incident is still under investigation at this time.

