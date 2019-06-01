Police: One Dead After Driver Leaves Roadway, Dropping Onto DNT Below - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Police: One Dead After Driver Leaves Roadway, Dropping Onto DNT Below

By Catherine Park

Published 21 minutes ago

    A driver is dead after it drove off a roadway, landing on the road below early Saturday morning.

    According to Dallas police, at 4:33 a.m., officers responded to a major accident involving one vehicle on the Dallas North Tollway and southbound, West Northwest Highway.

    A vehicle was traveling on Northwest Highway and left the road, dropping onto the Dallas North Tollway below. The only occupant and driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

    This incident is still under investigation at this time.

