A police officer at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas was arrested on several charges relating to sexual assault on Sunday.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Kievon Gamble, an employee of the Dallas Police Department, has been charged with sexual assault and other related charges.

The arrest warrant states that officers responded to a disturbance between two people at Parkland Memorial Hospital on Nov. 16.

When officers arrived, they spoke to Lt. Williams of the Parkland Police Department who informed them that the victim had called Parkland police to report that Gamble had assaulted her in the parking lot, the arrest warrant states.

According to the arrest warrant, Gamble had previously sexually assaulted the victim on Nov. 13. He was physically violent with the victim in the moments leading up to the assault.

The arrest warrant states that several other instances of violence occurred in the days before and after the Nov. 13 sexual assault.

The responding officers observed bruising the victim's neck, arms, chest, hands, and shoulders, the arrest warrant states.

The victim drove herself to police headquarters to be interviewed. According to the arrest warrant, crime scene respondent at police headquarters took photographs of the victim's injuries, noting that the deep tissue consistent with sexual assault were present on her hips and neck.

The arrest warrant states that officers arrested Gamble and took him to the family violence unit at police headquarters. Gamble was interviewed by family violence detectives, during which he claimed that his sex with the victim was consensual.

Gamble was transported to Lew Sterrett Jail a short while later.