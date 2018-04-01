Police Officer Injured After Being Struck By Vehicle

A Dallas police officer has been rushed to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle driven by a man evading police.

It started with a disturbance at the Dallas Southwest Police Station on West Illinois Avenue.

As the officer attempted to make an arrest, there was a struggle and the suspect was able to get into his own vehicle and drive away and that's when the officer was hit.

The officer's condition is unknown at this time. The suspect has been arrested.

