Police: Off-Duty Dallas Police Officer Shoots Armed-Robbers at a Whataburger - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
By Charles Nichelson

Published 53 minutes ago

    An off-duty Dallas police officer shot and arrested two armed-robbers at a Fort Worth Whataburger early Sunday morning, according to police.

    The officer engaged the armed-robbers as they were leaving the restaurant, according to police, shooting two of them. A third person is said to have fled the scene in a vehicle.

    The officer, along with responding Fort Worth officers, took the two suspects into custody until they were transported to a nearby hospital.

    Both of the people who were shot are currently in stable condition, according to police.

    No other injuries were reported at the scene.

      

