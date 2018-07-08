An off-duty Dallas police officer shot and arrested two armed-robbers at a Fort Worth Whataburger early Sunday morning, according to police.

The officer engaged the armed-robbers as they were leaving the restaurant, according to police, shooting two of them. A third person is said to have fled the scene in a vehicle.

The officer, along with responding Fort Worth officers, took the two suspects into custody until they were transported to a nearby hospital.

Both of the people who were shot are currently in stable condition, according to police.

No other injuries were reported at the scene.