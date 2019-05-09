Fort Worth police say an 11-year-old boy died Monday night after being impaled by an iron fence post. (Published Tuesday, May 7, 2019)

Fort Worth police have confirmed no charges will be filed after an 11-year-old boy died after getting impaled by a fence on Monday.

The victim, Jean Pierre Mwenge, was at the Ladera Palms Apartments, located along the 2300 block of Baroque Drive in Fort Worth when he attempted to jump the fence of the locked, pool area.

Mwenge was impaled by an iron post while making this attempt, according to police.

This investigation is ongoing and no criminal charges are being pursued at this time.

“Just an extremely tragic accident,” said Officer Brad Perez with the Fort Worth Police Department.