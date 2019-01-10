The Mesquite Police Department needs help identifying the woman seen in these surveillance photos, she is the suspect in an aggravated robbery investigation. (Thurs. Jan, 10, 2019)

What to Know Police need help identifying a woman they say robbed and assaulted an 80-year-old woman at a grocery store parking lot.

Police said it happened on Tuesday, Jan. 8 in the afternoon.

If you have any information about the crime or who the woman is, contact Mesquite Police.

The Mesquite Police Department needs help identifying a woman they say assaulted and robbed an elderly woman in a grocery store parking lot.

It happened in the Kroger parking lot in the 500 block of North Galloway Ave. on Tuesday, Jan. 8, according to police.

Police said the victim is an 80-year-old woman, who has a fractured nose after being dragged by the suspect's vehicle a short distance.

A surveillance camera captured photos of the suspect and her vehicle, described as a black 2005 to 2010 year model Chrysler 300 and may be missing a front license plate, police said.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest. If you know anything, contact Mesquite Police.