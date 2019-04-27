Police: Missing Man Could Be a Danger to Self or Others

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who may be a danger to himself or others.

Dallas police said Patricio Soto was last seen on the 700 block of Elwayne Avenue at 2:20 a.m. Saturday.

Soto was driving in a maroon Land Rover with a paper license tag.

He is described as being a white male, 23 years old, 6-feet-1-inches tall, weighs about 250 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Police are asking if anyone knows of Soto’s whereabouts to contact Dallas Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268 or call 911.