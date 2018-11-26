Police: Man Arrested After Robbing Taco Truck in Fort Worth - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Police: Man Arrested After Robbing Taco Truck in Fort Worth

According to police, during the robbery, the man ran away with approximately $1,100.

By Jose Campos

Published 46 minutes ago | Updated 45 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    How to Tell If Your Child Has Scoliosis
    Fort Worth Police Department / Telemundo 39
    According to police, during the robbery, the man ran away with approximately $1,100.

    Fort Worth police arrested Daniel Ruiz who is believed to have robbed a taco truck on September 19.

    According to authorities, the 30-year-old male pointed a handgun at two women who were working inside the San Andres Taco Truck located on 5701 Crowley Rd.

    “He stole $200 that were mine. He also took my ID, social security card, Medicare cards for my kids, and credit cards that he used the next day”, said Mercedes Carrillo, who works at the taco truck and was later interviewed by our sister station Telemundo 39.

    During the robbery, which occurred when the business was ready to close for the night, Ruiz ran away with approximately $1,100.

    US Agents Fire Tear Gas as Migrants Breach Mexico-US Border

    [NATL] US Agents Fire Tear Gas as Migrants Breach Mexico-US Border During March
    Rodrigo Abd/AP

    He was later described by police as a Hispanic male, who was approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall, and weighed 150 pounds.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices