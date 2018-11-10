Police: Man Shot, Robbed After Helping Stranded Person

Dallas police are searching for a suspect who was stranded, then shot and robbed a victim who attempted to provide help.

At 10 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a shooting at Royal Club Lane and Duchess Trail. However, when officers arrived, they did not find any victims.

At 2:15 a.m. the following morning, dispatch received a call from Arlington police and alerted them that a man who had been shot in Dallas had made it to Arlington before seeking medical help.

Investigators met with the victim at Medical City Arlington where they learned that the victim had been shot after he attempted to help a stranded person.

The suspect then took the victim’s property and fled the scene.

This investigation is ongoing.