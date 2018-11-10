Police: Man Shot, Robbed After Helping Stranded Person - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Police: Man Shot, Robbed After Helping Stranded Person

The victim made it to Arlington before seeking medical help

By Catherine Park

Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police: Man Shot, Robbed After Helping Stranded Person
    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    Dallas police are searching for a suspect who was stranded, then shot and robbed a victim who attempted to provide help.

    At 10 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a shooting at Royal Club Lane and Duchess Trail. However, when officers arrived, they did not find any victims.

    At 2:15 a.m. the following morning, dispatch received a call from Arlington police and alerted them that a man who had been shot in Dallas had made it to Arlington before seeking medical help.

    Investigators met with the victim at Medical City Arlington where they learned that the victim had been shot after he attempted to help a stranded person.

    In Photos: Camp Fire Tears Through Northern Calif.

    [NATL-BAY]Photos: 70,000-Acre Butte County Wildfire Claims 5 Lives
    Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

    The suspect then took the victim’s property and fled the scene.

    This investigation is ongoing. 

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices