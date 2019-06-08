Police: Man Attempting to Cross Road Hit, Killed By Car

A man was killed while attempting to cross a roadway early Saturday morning.

According to Grand Prairie police, two males were crossing the mains on the 2000 block of North Highway 360 from west to east at 4:45 a.m.

One of the males were then struck by a gold Chevrolet Malibu on the northbound exit ramp to Green Oaks and Carrier Parkway.

The other male was unharmed.

The driver of the Malibu did not sustain any injures and no charges are expected to be filed.

According to Grand Prairie police, this is the sixth traffic fatality in the city this year.