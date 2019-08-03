Man Arrested After 'Criminal Assault' Early Friday: Police

Dallas police say they arrested a man after he entered into a woman;s home in the 800 block of Exposition Avenue, early Friday morning.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., the woman was awakened by a man who entered her home and rummaged through her belongings, police said. While inside the home, he "criminally assaulted" the woman and took various items.

Police located Patrick Polk, 24, after crime scene technicians were able to identify his fingerprint from inside the woman's home.

He was arrested on various outstanding warrants. Polk was then taken to Dallas Police Headquarters where he admitted to this newest offense, police said.

According to police, Polk was booked into the Dallas County Jail for his outstanding warrants and a sexual assault charge. His bond will be set by the magistrate.