Police Looking for Man Involved in Fort Worth SWAT Incident

Fort Worth police are looking for a man who barricaded himself at a home on Bright Street after his wife said he assaulted her.

Tuesday afternoon, January 22, SWAT was notified about a man barricaded in a home. The man is accused of assaulting his wife with a pistol.

The woman fled the home and called police from a different location. The woman thought her husband was still in the house and armed.

When officers made entry into the house, the man was not inside. He is believed to have fled the house when his wife did.

The woman was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital to be treated for her injuries.