Police K-9 at Home Recovering After Injury in Shooting

The North Richland Hills police K-9 injured an officer-involved shooting Jan. 14 is at home recovering, the police department tweeted Tuesday.

The K-9, Koba, underwent surgery following the shooting at veterinary hospital in Euless, where his handler and the police chief were with him.

The North Richland Hills Police Department added that Koba has received an incredible amount of support, posting a picture of cards and gifts.

Koba was injured in a shooting the night of Jan. 14 after a police pursuit ended with a standoff and a shooting near the intersection of Caracas Drive and Trinidad Drive in North Richland Hills.

The man police were chasing was shot in the exchange, and underwent surgery at JPS Hospital in Fort Worth. His injuries were not considered life threatening.

Man, Police K-9 Struck in Officer-Involved Shooting