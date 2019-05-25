A juvenile is in custody after he crashed a victim's car into a store Friday night.

According to Dallas police, officer responded to a call on the 5700 block of E. Mockingbird Lane. When they arrived, they found the victim who told them that a juvenile male was inside of her 2006 Ford Explorer when she returned to her car.

She attempted to confront the suspect and a short, physical altercation ensued.

The suspect then placed the car into drive and floored the gas, dragging the victim and then running her over. He then crashed into a local business, injuring two people who were inside.

The suspect attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended shortly after.

The two people injured inside of the store were taken to a hospital in an unknown condition and the carjacking victim who was run over was treated at the scene and released.