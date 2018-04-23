Grand Prairie police are set to provide an update on this incident at 3 p.m. which can be viewed in the above video player.



A standoff between police and an armed person near the new IKEA in Grand Prairie has ended.

Several police officers and a SWAT team were involved in the standoff with a person inside a black, four-door Cadillac parked at a back entrance parking lot of the store at about 2 p.m. Monday.

The windshield of the Cadillac is riddled with bullet holes. It is unclear who fired the shots.



A person inside the store tweeted a photo of what looks like dozens of people huddled in the basement of the store.



Witnesses told NBC 5's Noelle Walker they heard several gunshots fired.

The store is located on 1000 IKEA Way off the President George Bush Turnpike and Interstate 20.

The store opened last Fall.



