Chase With Stolen Truck Leads to Foot Pursuit

The driver of a stolen pickup truck is still at large after leading police on a high-speed chase through several cities.

The truck was stolen from a landscaping company in Plano Tuesday morning, according to officers.

Police attempted to pull the man over in McKinney, which led to the pursuit.

After chasing the man through McKinney, Allen and Dallas, driving on the wrong side of the road many times, the man finally stopped in North Dallas.



He bailed out of the truck near Lakeside at Northpark Apartments and started running through the grounds. He was holding what appeared to be backpack very close to his chest while running.



He jumped over a railing behind the complex and was scaling the railing, trying not to fall into a creek below. He then darted into a wooded area.



Officers and K-9 officers searched the area, which is between Walnut Hill and Park lanes, just east of U.S. Highway 75, but have now terminated the search.



