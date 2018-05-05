Man Shot, Killed in Garland Restaurant Parking Lot: Police

Garland police are investigating a deadly shooting at a restaurant.

Police were called at about 4 p.m. Saturday for a shooting at the Cici's Pizza on Northwest Highway. Officers said when they arrived they found a hispanic male in the parking lot with several gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

Suspects fled the scene. Witnesses said a Hispanic man fled possibly in a blue truck.

Investigators are working on getting a better description on the suspect and vehicle.