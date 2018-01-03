Police Investigating Sexual Assault In Burleson

There are extra officers patrolling a Burleson neighborhood after a woman reported being sexually assaulted, according to police.

It happened on Wysteria Lane at about 8:25 p.m. Tuesday evening, said police.

The woman told investigators she heard a knock at her front door and when she answered, the suspect forced his way and assaulted her, police said.

The suspect took off and is still on the loose.

The suspect is described as a tall, thin man, about 6'2'' to 6'4'' and was wearing a black hoodie.

If you have any information, contact the Burleson Police Department.