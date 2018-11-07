Body Found in Creek Off U.S. 75: Anna Police

A body has been found near a creek in wooded area in Anna, not far from U.S. 75. (Published 46 minutes ago)

Anna police tweeted out that an investigation was underway after human remains were found north of Taylor Boulevard.

The body was found just north of Taylor Boulevard/County Road 367. The site is immediately east of 75, between Foster Crossing and White Street.

Anna police are investigating after a body was found near a creek, Nov. 7, 2018. The red box outlines the area being searched for evidence.

Texas Sky Ranger flew over the scene and spotted a number of police officers and investigators around the scene in the woods taking photographs and collecting evidence.

Anna police said there is no immediate threat to the community and planned to provide further updates in the investigation.

No other information was released.

