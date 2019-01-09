What to Know Police responded to the Tribeca on the Creek Apartments on Melody Lane Wednesday morning.

Police are investigating after finding a man shot to death in his apartment, according to Dallas Police.

It happened at the Tribeca on the Creek Apartments, in the 6200 block of Melody Lane, according to police.

Police said the victim was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was identified as 57-year-old Donald Anton Jelinek.

Police have not released any information about the circumstances of the homicide or any suspect description.

If you have any information, contact Dallas Police.