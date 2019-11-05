Police Investigate the Shooting Death of a Dallas Man

Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Dallas on Friday, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to 1100 West Ledbetter Drive at approximately 8:25 p.m. on Nov. 1.

When police arrived, they discovered that 29-year-old Cedric MacDonald had been shot multiple times while driving his vehicle.

MacDonald was taken to an area hospital. He died as a result of his injuries on Saturday.

No suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact Detective Scott Sayers at 214-671-3647 or scott.sayers@dallascityhall.com.