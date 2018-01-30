Police Investigate ‘Suspicious’ Disappearance of Woman

Dallas police are searching for a missing woman who they say is considered endangered due to "suspicious circumstances." (Published 45 minutes ago)

Dallas police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 28-year-old woman who they say is considered endangered due to "suspicious circumstances."

Christina Nnaji was last seen Sunday about 1 p.m. in the 10000 block of Forest Lane, police say. She is described as a 5-foot-5 black woman who weighs 125 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown what she was last seen wearing, police say.

No additional information was released. Calls to the police department were not returned.



Anyone with information on Nnaji's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Dallas police at 214-671-4268.