Police Investigate Shooting Threat at UT Southwestern in Dallas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Police Investigate Shooting Threat at UT Southwestern in Dallas

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police Investigate Shooting Threat at UT Southwestern in Dallas
    Frank Heinz
    File photo of UTSW police car (2015)

    Police at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center have evacuated a building on campus due to the threat of an active shooting.

    Officials with the learning hosital said a letter was discovered Monday morning threatening the shooting. No other details were released.

    At 11:15 a.m., the school said no immediate threats had been identified and that the building was evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

    In an update just before noon, UTSW officials confirmed no new threats had been identified and that police were continuing to patrol the campus.

    "We ask the campus to be aware of surroundings and immediately report any suspicious behavior to the University Police at 214-648-8911," the spokesperson said.

    No additional information was available.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices