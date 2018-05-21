Police at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center have evacuated a building on campus due to the threat of an active shooting.

Officials with the learning hosital said a letter was discovered Monday morning threatening the shooting. No other details were released.



At 11:15 a.m., the school said no immediate threats had been identified and that the building was evacuated out of an abundance of caution.

In an update just before noon, UTSW officials confirmed no new threats had been identified and that police were continuing to patrol the campus.



"We ask the campus to be aware of surroundings and immediately report any suspicious behavior to the University Police at 214-648-8911," the spokesperson said.

No additional information was available.