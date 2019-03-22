Dallas police officers stand with guns drawn outside the Tom Thumb grocery store on Preston Road in Far North Dallas Friday morning. (Published March 22, 2019)

Police are investigating a robbery at a Tom Thumb grocery store in Far North Dallas Friday morning.

Police confirmed the robbery was reported at about 5:30 a.m. at the store located at the intersection of Preston Road and Belt Line Road.

Early reports indicated there may still be suspects barricaded inside the store. Dallas police officials have not yet confirmed these reports.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed officers with guns drawn beside police cars parked around the front entrance of the building. SWAT officers were dispatched to the scene by about 7:30 a.m.

Store employees were evacuated.

No further information was immediately available.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.