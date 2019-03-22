Police are investigating a robbery at a Tom Thumb grocery store in Far North Dallas Friday morning.
Police confirmed the robbery was reported at about 5:30 a.m. at the store located at the intersection of Preston Road and Belt Line Road.
Early reports indicated there may still be suspects barricaded inside the store. Dallas police officials have not yet confirmed these reports.
Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed officers with guns drawn beside police cars parked around the front entrance of the building. SWAT officers were dispatched to the scene by about 7:30 a.m.
Store employees were evacuated.
No further information was immediately available.
