5 Killed, 1 Hospitalized in Shooting at Ponder Home: Sheriff

Authorities said they were "not actively looking for a shooter"

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    Seth Voorhees
    Denton County sheriff's deputies said multiple people were killed in a shooting at a home in Ponder. (Published May 16, 2018)

    Five people are dead and a sixth has been hospitalized after a shooting inside a Denton County home, police say.

    The Ponder Volunteer Fire Department said they were called to a home in the 600 block of Lone Star Park Lane at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday for a self-inflicted gunshot victim.

    Shortly before arrival, firefighters were told there were multiple victims inside the home.

    Ponder VFD confirmed to NBC 5 that five people were found deceased inside the home and a sixth was taken to Medical City Denton for treatment. The survivor's condition is not known.

    Authorities have released few other details, including what may have taken place inside the home, though they did say there were "not actively looking for a shooter" and there was no threat to the community.

    Check back for the latest information on this developing story. As developments unfold, elements may change.

