Police Investigate Disappearance, Death of Denton Boy

Denton police say there is no obvious sign of foul play in the death of a young boy, found inside a car Wednesday morning. An autopsy will help determine how 2-year-old Sarbesh Gurumg died.

Police responded to West Prairie Street in Denton around 2 p.m. Tuesday, after the boy's mother reported him missing. A large-scale search ensued, involving more than 200 police and fire personnel and citizens. Denton's police chief, Frank Dixon, said the disappearance happened in a matter of minutes.

"We're going to keep running where the evidence takes us," Dixon said.

Friends of the child's family gathered outside their home to talk about the news.

"I don't think they can understand the emotion right now," Girish Oli said. "They are really nice parents."

After an extensive search through Tuesday afternoon and night, the boy's body was discovered Wednesday morning inside a vehicle just a few hundred feet from where Sarbesh lived. A neighbor made the discovery.

"It's very surprising to me," said Amar Maharjan, another friend who also participated in the search. "We all missed that."

The boy's family returned home Wednesday afternoon. Police said his mother was treated at a local hospital after she learned of her son's death. Friends, speaking on the family's behalf, said they attempted to search the area where the boy was found, but said police told them it had already been searched.

"If the chance was provided, maybe we would have spotted him yesterday," Oli said. "I would say everyone here would feel the same."

Earlier, Dixon addressed questions of how searchers could have missed the boy in the vehicle.

"This is not a time to point fingers or assign blame because we're all heartbroken," Dixon said. "Can we conclusively say, 'Did someone pull on every door handle on every vehicle out there?' Obviously we can't say that."

Those who helped search for the boy are trying to come to grips with the outcome.

"I'm surprised we all missed that," Maharjan said. "It's so sad."