1 Dead in Shooting at Frisco Apartment Complex: Police

Police in Frisco are investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex Wednesday morning.

According to police, officers were dispatched before 10 a.m. for reports of a shooting at the Republic House at Frisco Bridges Apartments along the 8500 block of Warren Parkway.

Arriving officers found one person deceased from possible gunshot wounds, police said.

Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed investigators focusing their attention on a blue Ford Mustang parked along the outer edge of the complex. Investigators surrounded the immediate area with crime scene tape and processed the scene for evidence.

Police said more information would be released shortly.

