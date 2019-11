One person is dead following a shooting at a Trinity Rail Express train station Friday night in Fort Worth. (Published 50 minutes ago)

One person is dead following a shooting at a Trinity Rail Express train station Friday night in Fort Worth.

The shooting was reported late Friday at the Centreport/DFW Airport Station, located at 14470 Statler Boulevard. Responding officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, a police news release said.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was transported to a hospital where he died.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

Reporter Films Escape Surrounded By Fire

NBC Bay Area Reporter Bob Redell and his crew had to evacuate when flames got too close. Redell filmed the escape. (Published Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019)

No arrests have been made as of this writing.