At least one person is dead after a two car crash in Duncanville. Police say a pickup truck and a sedan collided at the intersection of Clark Road and Clarkridge Drive. (Published 2 hours ago)

At least one person is dead after a two car crash in Duncanville.

Police say a pickup truck and a sedan collided at the intersection of Clark Road and Clarkridge Drive.

A woman, who was a passenger of the sedan, died at the scene.

Both drivers of the vehicles were taken to the hospital with unknown conditions.

Ohio Woman Cleared of Murder Charges for Newborn

A young Ohio woman broke down in tears when she was cleared of murder charges involving the death of her newborn child. A jury cleared Brooke Skylar Richardson, 20, of aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment charges of a baby she had given birth to and buried in the family's backyard. (Published Friday, Sept. 13, 2019)

The crash is under investigation.