Police In Denton Investigating Teenager's Assault

By Hannah Everman

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    Denton Police are investigating after a teenager was attacked outside his home this week.

    It happened in the 1500 block of Evans Drive, shortly after midnight on Wednesday, according to police.

    The 16-year-old boy told officers he walked outside of his home to return some clothes to a friend.

    When he approached the vehicle he thought was his friends car, a group of four to six people attacked him from behind.

    The suspects took off, and the teen sustained non-life threatening injuries.

    Police were called and are now investigating.

    Police told NBC 5 it's unknown what motivated the attack. 

      

