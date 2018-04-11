Police In Denton Investigating Teenager's Assault

Denton Police are investigating after a teenager was attacked outside his home this week.
It happened in the 1500 block of Evans Drive, shortly after midnight on Wednesday, according to police.
The 16-year-old boy told officers he walked outside of his home to return some clothes to a friend.
When he approached the vehicle he thought was his friends car, a group of four to six people attacked him from behind.
The suspects took off, and the teen sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Police were called and are now investigating.
Police told NBC 5 it's unknown what motivated the attack.