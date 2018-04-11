Police In Denton Investigating Teenager's Assault

Denton Police are investigating after a teenager was attacked outside his home this week. (Published 8 minutes ago)

It happened in the 1500 block of Evans Drive, shortly after midnight on Wednesday, according to police.

The 16-year-old boy told officers he walked outside of his home to return some clothes to a friend.

When he approached the vehicle he thought was his friends car, a group of four to six people attacked him from behind.

The suspects took off, and the teen sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police were called and are now investigating.

Police told NBC 5 it's unknown what motivated the attack.