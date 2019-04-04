Police Identify Man Who Allegedly Sold Fake Cowboys Tickets

Irving Police want to learn more about the man who allegedly sold fake Cowboys tickets to a local couple. They take cases like these very seriously and don’t want other Cowboys fans to fall victim to this scheme.

NBC 5 Responds first told you about a man accused of selling fake cowboys playoff tickets.

Now, police have identified him.

According to the Irving Police Department, the man seen in video taken by a buyer is Marco Aguilar, a 26-year old from Downey, California.

Earlier this year, he was accused of advertising Cowboys Playoffs tickets and selling them for hundreds of dollars.

We heard from one couple who met him at the Irving Mall and managed to get video of the seller.

Another person said they met him at an Applebee's in Irving.

But when they got to AT&T stadium, they were told the tickets were fake and were turned away.

Irving Police told us that they have issued a warrant for the man's arrest.

Investigative MoviePass Faces Legal Action After Customers Complain

Apparently, someone saw our story and contacted police saying they knew him.

Police said that tip proved to be accurate.