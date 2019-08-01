Surveillance footage captures two young women who police say stole five cases of Modelo beer from a QuikTrip convenience store in Fort Worth. (Published Monday, July 22, 2019)

Authorities identified the two young women who police say stole multiple cases of beer from a north Fort Worth convenience store on three separate instances in early July.

Police said the women, one an adult and the other a juvenile, stole five cases of Modelo beer from the convenience store of a QuikTrip gas station at 121 W. Bonds Ranch Road -- just off State Highway 287 -- on July 1, 4 and 9.

No arrests have been made. Police issued misdemeanor citations for the theft amount, according to authorities.