Police Identify 2 Women Who Stole 5 Cases of Modelo Beer in Fort Worth - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Police Identify 2 Women Who Stole 5 Cases of Modelo Beer in Fort Worth

The women were charged with theft, police say

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Raw: Surveillance Footage Captures Suspected Beer Thieves

    Surveillance footage captures two young women who police say stole five cases of Modelo beer from a QuikTrip convenience store in Fort Worth. (Published Monday, July 22, 2019)

    Authorities identified the two young women who police say stole multiple cases of beer from a north Fort Worth convenience store on three separate instances in early July

    Police said the women, one an adult and the other a juvenile, stole five cases of Modelo beer from the convenience store of a QuikTrip gas station at 121 W. Bonds Ranch Road -- just off State Highway 287 -- on July 1, 4 and 9.

    No arrests have been made. Police issued misdemeanor citations for the theft amount, according to authorities. 

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices