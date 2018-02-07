Police Hope DNA Sheds Light on Possible Killer in Cold Case

Fort Worth police have released three photos of a possible suspect related to the 1983 death of 11-year-old Julie Fuller. The photos showing a suspect at ages 25, 45 and 65 were made by using unidentified DNA in the case.

Police hope DNA from a cold case will give new clues into a killing an 11-year-old girl nearly thirty-five years ago.

See larger image

Photo credit: Fort Worth Police Department

Julie Fuller, 11, disappeared from an Arlington motel on June 27, 1983, after taking out the trash. Her body was found a day later in Fort Worth.

Investigators have spent thirty years on the case, chasing down and eliminating suspects. They now hope DNA evidence collected will give an accurate snapshot of Fuller's killer using DNA phenotyping. According to police, this process predicts the person's physical appearance and ancestry from DNA evidence.

The company made three different projections of a possible suspect -- at ages 25, 45 and 65 -- since they did not know how old the suspect was at the time of Fuller's murder.