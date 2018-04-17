The car found in the river appears to be a white sedan. James Booth has been missing from North Richland Hills in a white Toyota Corolla, but authorities have not been able to confirm whether the car in the river may be the same car. (Published 2 hours ago)

Dive teams in Dallas relaunched a search Tuesday morning for a vehicle spotted submerged in the Trinity River Monday afternoon.

The vehicle was spotted about 150 yards downstream from a boat ramp on Great Trinity Forest Way by crews aboard the Dallas Police Department's Air One helicopter.

Crews from Texas Parks & Wildlife, Dallas Fire-Rescue and the Dallas Police Department were present for the search Tuesday.

According to Jason Evans, DFR spokesman, the vehicle matched the description of the car driven by James Booth, an 84-year-old Richland Hills man reported missing in February.

Few other details were released available.

Check back for the latest on this developing story.

