Police are searching for one or more suspects after a shooting early Sunday morning.

According to Dallas police, a 20-year-old male and a female were sitting inside of a car on the 3200 block of Jerome Street at 3:20 a.m.

The victims told police that they noticed a Chrysler 300 had passed by them as they sat inside the car and drove off.

Both victims then exited the car and walked up to the front door of a residence when the Chrysler 300 they had seen before, returned to the same location and opened fire on the victims.

The male victim was shot in the back and the female was unharmed.

The injured male was taken to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition and the suspects are still at large.