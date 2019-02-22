Police: Greenville Church Member Bites Would-Be Kidnapper to Escape

Police in Greenville, Texas are looking for an attempted kidnapping suspect with a possible bite mark. The police department said a young woman fought off a man who grabbed her in a church parking lot around 7 p.m. Thursday. (Published 57 minutes ago)

Police in Greenville, Texas are looking for an attempted kidnapping suspect with a possible bite mark. The police department said a young woman fought off a man who grabbed her in a church parking lot around 7 p.m. Thursday. She was on her way into music practice, according to the pastor.

Greenville police said the victim parked in the back lot of Living Word Church at 618 Division Street. They said she was walking towards the door when he approached her from behind. She fought him off by biting one of his hands. She escaped inside and he took off.

Police describe the man as 5’6” to 5’7”. He had on a camouflage jacket, black ski mask and latex gloves.

Investigators talked to neighbors across from the church who told NBC 5 they didn’t see anything unusual. Living Word’s Pastor, Lucas McManus, said police were back at the church Friday, looking around the property. He said in the eleven years he's been in charge, nothing like this has happened. McManus said there weren’t any surveillance cameras, but that may also change. He tells NBC 5 that the doors are usually locked, but he intends to make sure someone will now always be on the lookout when people are coming and going.

Full Prosecutors' Statement Against Jussie Smollett

Prosecutors unveiled the full statement in court on Thursday against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett, who is accused of fabricating a racist and homophobic attack against himself in a bid for publicity. (Published Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019)

As for the victim, he said he’s spoken with the family and she’s doing OK. While he describes her as a young woman, police confirmed she’s at least 18.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Greenville Police Department at 903-457-2900.