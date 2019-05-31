Grand Prairie police say a woman is free on bond after intentionally set her 5-year-old stepdaughter's face on fire as punishment for yelling.

Dalia Jimenez, 20, is charged with felony injury to a child after police say on May 11 she poured rubbing alcohol on the girl's face and then lit it on fire.

On May 13, officers responded to a report that a child had been burned. Police said Jimenez initially told them the injury was the result of an accident involving a candle, but detectives noticed inconsistencies in her story.

Police said she later confessed to dousing the girl and setting her face on fire as punishment for yelling.

Jimenez was arrested May 29 and was released May 30 after posting $20,000 bond.

Police said the child's father was not home at the time and is not suspected to be involved.

The girl suffered second degree burns and was treated at Children's Medical Center in Dallas. She has since been released.

Child Protective Services removed the girl from the home, along with her younger sibling. Both are now staying with family members.