Police: Fort Worth Man Arrested After Shooting Wife's Laptop

Gary Lykins has been charged with deadly conduct for discharging a firearm

By Associated Press

Published 25 minutes ago

    Fort Worth Police Department
    Gary Lykins has been charged with deadly conduct for discharging a firearm, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018.

    A Fort Worth man has been arrested after being accused of shooting his wife's laptop computer because she was playing loud music on it.

    The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that 44-year-Gary Lykins has been charged with deadly conduct for discharging a firearm.

    He remained jailed on Saturday, held with no bond. Jail records didn't list an attorney for Lykins.

    Police say they were called to Lykins' Fort Worth home around 2 a.m. Saturday.

    Authorities say his wife received minor injuries from computer debris after Lykins fired his weapon.

    Authorities say Lykins barricaded himself in his home before he was taken into custody.

