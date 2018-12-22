Police: Fort Worth Man Arrested After Shooting Wife's Laptop

Gary Lykins has been charged with deadly conduct for discharging a firearm, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018.

A Fort Worth man has been arrested after being accused of shooting his wife's laptop computer because she was playing loud music on it.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that 44-year-Gary Lykins has been charged with deadly conduct for discharging a firearm.

He remained jailed on Saturday, held with no bond. Jail records didn't list an attorney for Lykins.

Police say they were called to Lykins' Fort Worth home around 2 a.m. Saturday.

Michigan Cop Uses Cruiser to Stop Sleepy Wrong-Way Driver

An officer is being credited for using his patrol car to stop a sleepy driver who was going the wrong way on a highway in western Michigan. (Published Friday, Dec. 21, 2018)

Authorities say his wife received minor injuries from computer debris after Lykins fired his weapon.

Authorities say Lykins barricaded himself in his home before he was taken into custody.