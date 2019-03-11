Two in Custody After Police Chase in Dallas - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Two in Custody After Police Chase in Dallas

    Two men wanted for aggravated robbery are in custody after a police chase in southern Dallas County Monday afternoon, officials say.

    Video from Texas Sky Ranger showed police following a black, 2-door Lexus sedan heading east on Interstate 30 near downtown Dallas at about 4 p.m. The sedan exited I-30 at Dolphin Road and continued south on Lawnview Avenue before stopping near a wooded area along railroad tracks.

    Texas Sky Ranger video showed the men trying to run from police, who had been following behind with lights and sirens turned off. Both were captured shortly after and placed into the back of police cruisers.

    No further information was immediately available.

