Fort Worth police and firefighters work to rescue a naked woman who climbed on top of St. Patrick's Cathedral in downtown Fort Worth, Oct. 4, 2019.

A woman is being evaluated by medical personnel after being pulled off the roof of a cathedral, naked, in downtown Fort Worth Friday afternoon.

The woman was pulled to safety just before 12:30 p.m., according to police, after talking with officers for several hours.

Authorities said the woman was able to climb up to the roof of a building owned by the Saint Patrick's Cathedral near City Hall. She was up there for three or four hours, Fort Worth Police Officer Tracy Carter said, before she was pulled to safety.

"What we believe was she was able to climb some of the stairs behind us here. She was able to get up there early this morning," Carter said.

While on the roof, the woman moved around a statue, sometimes appearing to be bowing at its feet while other times climbing on top of its head.

Carter said it wasn't a "dare-devil stunt," but the situation was possibly related to a mental health crisis.

"Our negotiators were talking to her, just trying to keep her calm," he said. "She moved around from earlier this morning."

The woman has been taken to a local hospital for evaluation.