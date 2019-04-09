A man faces a felony animal cruelty charge after police conducted a welfare check and found a Chihuahua in his freezer at his Dallas home last week, police said.

Darren Rowell, 53, faces a charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals torture. His bond was set at $10,000.

On April 3, officers responded to the 14200 block of Preston Road after being asked by Rowell's relative to check on him since he seemed underweight, police said. The officer opened the fridge and found his Chihuahua in the freezer, police said.

No other information was available.