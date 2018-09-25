Duo Tries to Kidnap Child at Fort Worth Walmart: Police

Fort Worth police are looking for a man and woman who tried to kidnap a young child from a Walmart store. (Published 2 hours ago)

Fort Worth police are looking for a man and woman who tried to kidnap a young child from a Walmart store.

The 3-year-old was in a shopping cart while her parents were paying at the cash register when an unknown woman picked up the little girl and tried to carry her away.

Police said the woman only traveled 10 to 15 feet with the child before the mom intervened.

"The mom thought that she was playing with the child at first until she actually took the child from the cart," officer Tracy Carter said.

The mother told police the woman was talking with the child before she picked her up from the shopping cart. The child was not hurt.

Carter said the woman was with a man. The suspects left together in a red SUV, possibly a Saturn VUE with a disability placard.

A loss prevention officer was at the scene and turned over surveillance video to police. The department said its major case unit has reviewed the video. It has not yet been publicly released as detectives continue to work leads in the case.

The Walmart is located at 2900 Renaissance Drive in Fort Worth. The attempted kidnapping happened around 6 p.m. Monday.

Police are not aware of any other similar attempted kidnapping reports.

"Customer safety and security is a top priority, and we are thankful that the child is safe," a Walmart spokesperson said. "We'll continue to work with the Fort Worth Police Department and will refer additional questions to them."

Until detectives find and interview the suspects, police are asking parents to keep a closer watch on their kids.

"We just ask: people, please keep an eye on your children no matter where you are because you never know who is lurking," Carter said.

While video of the couple has not been released, police have shared a description of the man and woman. They are both around 30 years old. Police said the woman is black, around 5 feet 1 inches tall with a thin build and neck tattoo. She was with a black male who is around 5 feet 10 inches tall with a stocky build.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Fort Worth Police Department.