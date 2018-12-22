Police: Dallas Officer Trainee Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Police: Dallas Officer Trainee Arrested for Alleged Domestic Violence

He was booked into the Dallas County Jail with no bond

By Catherine Park

Published 22 minutes ago

    A Dallas police officer trainee was arrested for domestic violence on Saturday.

    According to Dallas police, Reginal Thomas, 23, was arrested by officers for assault family violence with bodily injury.

    Thomas has been with the department since February of 2018 and was assigned to the North Central Patrol Division.

    He has been put on administrative leave pending an internal affairs administrative investigation.

    Thomas has been booked into the Dallas County Jail and no bond has been set at this time.

