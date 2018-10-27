A festival at City Hall Plaza in Downtown Dallas dispersed quickly Saturday night after police say shouts of "gun" and "shots fired" caused panic among the crowd.

Dallas police said a "physical altercation" between two men happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday at the Henny Thing Fest -- a festival celebrating, "the world's most popular Cognac, food, culture and entertainment," according to an event webpage.

After event staff broke up the fight, police said someone yelled "gun," which caused the crowd to panic and try to leave the event quickly.

Once outside the event, some in the crowd start to shout "shots fired," which again caused further panic, police said.

Police said they then set a perimeter and secured the scene. No shots were actually fired, no arrests were made and no injures were reported.

The festival started and 3 p.m. and was scheduled to run until 10 p.m., but police closed it after the altercation.