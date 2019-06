A crane toppled over in an Irving neighborhood Sunday evening.

According to Oncor a crane fell over after the ground beneath it gave way at 2918 Waterford Drive. Irving fire and police dispatch have confirmed they have units out at the scene.

The crane does not belong to Oncor however they were called out to assist Irving fire.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Check back for updates.